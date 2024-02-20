Brandes Investment Partners LP Has $14.33 Million Stock Position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG)

Brandes Investment Partners LP reduced its holdings in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG – Free Report) by 17.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,688,287 shares of the company’s stock after selling 347,030 shares during the quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP’s holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group were worth $14,334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MUFG. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 254.7% during the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 3,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,583 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 114.6% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,437 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the third quarter worth about $49,000. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:MUFG traded up $0.25 on Tuesday, reaching $9.87. 968,402 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,475,567. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.99 and a 52 week high of $9.91. The firm has a market cap of $121.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.59.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group ( NYSE:MUFG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.04. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a net margin of 19.14% and a return on equity of 7.78%. The company had revenue of $19.25 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MUFG Bank, Ltd. that provides various financial services in Japan, the United States, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through Digital Service Business Group; Retail & Commercial Banking Business Group; Japanese Corporate & Investment Banking Business Group; Asset Management & Investor Services Business Group; Global Corporate & Investment Banking Business Group; Global Commercial Banking Business Group; and Global Markets Business Group segments.

