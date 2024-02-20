Brandes Investment Partners LP Has $4.40 Million Stake in Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. (NYSE:MD)

Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its holdings in Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. (NYSE:MD – Free Report) by 17.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 345,793 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 50,834 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP owned 0.41% of Pediatrix Medical Group worth $4,395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MD. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group by 122.5% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Pediatrix Medical Group by 90.6% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Pediatrix Medical Group by 97.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares during the period. Quarry LP boosted its stake in Pediatrix Medical Group by 88.5% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares during the period. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in Pediatrix Medical Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $84,000. 96.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, UBS Group assumed coverage on Pediatrix Medical Group in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $9.50 price target for the company.

Pediatrix Medical Group Stock Performance

MD traded down $1.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.23. The stock had a trading volume of 277,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 635,300. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.05. The firm has a market cap of $691.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. has a one year low of $7.70 and a one year high of $17.02.

Pediatrix Medical Group (NYSE:MD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $496.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $524.30 million. Pediatrix Medical Group had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 4.65%. The company’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Pediatrix Medical Group

In other news, CEO James D. Swift sold 5,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.58, for a total transaction of $55,219.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 90,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $870,572.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Pediatrix Medical Group Company Profile

Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, maternal-fetal, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty care services in the United States. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians.

