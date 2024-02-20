Brandes Investment Partners LP Makes New $598,000 Investment in Suzano S.A. (NYSE:SUZ)

Brandes Investment Partners LP acquired a new stake in Suzano S.A. (NYSE:SUZ – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 55,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $598,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SUZ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Suzano in the 1st quarter valued at about $150,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Suzano by 47.1% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 155,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,810,000 after buying an additional 49,871 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Suzano by 14.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Suzano during the first quarter worth about $2,837,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Suzano by 6.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 397,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,615,000 after buying an additional 22,361 shares in the last quarter. 2.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Suzano stock traded up $0.20 on Tuesday, reaching $10.90. 343,907 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,149,113. Suzano S.A. has a 1-year low of $7.46 and a 1-year high of $11.60. The company has a market cap of $14.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.66.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 11th were issued a $0.3429 dividend. This is an increase from Suzano’s previous annual dividend of $0.13. This represents a dividend yield of 5%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 8th. Suzano’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.29%.

Suzano SA produces and sells eucalyptus pulp and paper products in Brazil and internationally. It operates through Pulp and Paper segments. The company offers coated and uncoated printing and writing papers, paperboards, tissue papers, and market and fluff pulps; and lignin. It also engages in the research, development, and production of biofuel; operation of port terminals; power generation and distribution business; commercialization of equipment and parts; industrialization, commercialization, and exporting of pulp and standing wood; road freight transport; biotechnology research and development; and commercialization of paper and computer materials.

