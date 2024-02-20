Brandes Investment Partners LP Purchases 74,982 Shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH)

Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH – Free Report) by 138.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 129,084 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,982 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP owned 0.26% of Prestige Consumer Healthcare worth $7,382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PBH. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the third quarter worth about $1,632,000. TD Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 46,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,636,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 477,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,327,000 after purchasing an additional 13,871 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at about $877,000. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,905,000. 99.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PBH. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $110.00 to $103.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $124.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. TheStreet raised Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.00.

Insider Transactions at Prestige Consumer Healthcare

In other news, SVP Mary Beth Fritz sold 5,336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total transaction of $368,184.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,934 shares in the company, valued at $1,099,446. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Stock Performance

NYSE PBH traded down $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $69.02. 13,357 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 249,773. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $62.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 1.92. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.96 and a fifty-two week high of $69.58.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $282.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $280.25 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 14.09% and a negative net margin of 7.11%. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Company Profile

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) health and personal care products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

