Brandes Investment Partners LP Purchases Shares of 1,278 Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Brandes Investment Partners LP acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. First Financial Corp IN acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 252.8% in the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock traded down $0.90 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $179.40. 95,634 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 661,658. The firm has a market cap of $26.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $177.62 and a 200 day moving average of $167.52. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $147.94 and a 12 month high of $182.37.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

