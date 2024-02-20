Brandes Investment Partners LP Raises Stock Holdings in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its position in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Free Report) by 110.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 17,534 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 9,206 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $1,035,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HDB. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd raised its stake in HDFC Bank by 1,274.4% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd now owns 4,783 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 4,435 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in shares of HDFC Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 114.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 403 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of HDFC Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of HDFC Bank in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.24% of the company’s stock.

HDB stock traded up $2.24 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $56.04. The stock had a trading volume of 1,425,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,332,053. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. HDFC Bank Limited has a twelve month low of $52.16 and a twelve month high of $71.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.60, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $60.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.71.

HDFC Bank ( NYSE:HDB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The bank reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $8.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.67 billion. HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 17.34%. As a group, research analysts predict that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in three segments: Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking, and Treasury Services. It accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, and overdrafts against fixed deposits.

