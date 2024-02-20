Brandes Investment Partners LP Sells 1,304 Shares of Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG)

Brandes Investment Partners LP reduced its stake in shares of Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 313,508 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,304 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP owned 0.06% of Shinhan Financial Group worth $8,305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,936,519 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,541,000 after purchasing an additional 134,260 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Shinhan Financial Group by 77.9% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,914,904 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,902,000 after buying an additional 838,265 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,628,159 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,475,000 after buying an additional 110,070 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Shinhan Financial Group by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 723,124 shares of the bank’s stock worth $20,197,000 after purchasing an additional 8,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 561,698 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,778,000 after purchasing an additional 2,462 shares during the period. 2.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shinhan Financial Group Trading Down 2.1 %

SHG stock traded down $0.69 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.56. 42,719 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 147,367. Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. has a 1 year low of $24.99 and a 1 year high of $33.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Shinhan Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 1st will be given a dividend of $0.3953 per share. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. Shinhan Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.89%.

SHG has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Shinhan Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America upgraded shares of Shinhan Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th.

Shinhan Financial Group Co, Ltd. provides financial products and services in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Banking, Credit Card, Securities, Life Insurance, Credit, and Others. It offers retail banking services, including demand, savings, and fixed deposit-taking; checking accounts; mortgage and home equity, and retail lending; electronic banking and automatic teller machines (ATM); and bill paying, payroll and check-cashing, currency exchange, and wire fund transfer services.

