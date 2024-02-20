Brandes Investment Partners LP Sells 225,236 Shares of Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV)

Brandes Investment Partners LP reduced its position in Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV – Free Report) by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,384,216 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 225,236 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP owned about 0.08% of Telefônica Brasil worth $11,835,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Telefônica Brasil by 543.6% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 7,485 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 6,322 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Telefônica Brasil in the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 578.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,863 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 8,410 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Telefônica Brasil in the first quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Telefônica Brasil in the first quarter valued at approximately $89,000. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VIV has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded Telefônica Brasil from a “c-” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Telefônica Brasil from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Telefônica Brasil from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Telefônica Brasil in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.60.

Telefônica Brasil Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:VIV traded up $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.74. 132,240 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 939,603. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.60 and its 200-day moving average is $9.73. The company has a market capitalization of $17.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Telefônica Brasil S.A. has a 1-year low of $7.16 and a 1-year high of $11.15.

About Telefônica Brasil

Telefônica Brasil SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mobile telecommunications company in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband internet access through 3G, 4G, 4.5G, and 5G, as well as mobile value-added and wireless roaming services.

