Brandes Investment Partners LP Takes Position in Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA)

Brandes Investment Partners LP purchased a new stake in Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 58,310 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,887,000. Brandes Investment Partners LP owned approximately 0.08% of Avista as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AVA. CenterBook Partners LP bought a new stake in Avista during the third quarter valued at $569,000. Pearl River Capital LLC lifted its stake in Avista by 57.5% during the third quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 20,626 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 7,527 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Avista by 49.5% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,179,994 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,196,000 after purchasing an additional 390,457 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Avista by 53.7% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,824 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,775,000 after purchasing an additional 19,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Avista by 18.4% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 17,506 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 2,718 shares during the last quarter. 78.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Avista

In related news, Director Donald C. Burke sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.46, for a total transaction of $82,704.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $882,348.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Avista Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE AVA traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.30. The company had a trading volume of 77,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 652,713. Avista Co. has a one year low of $30.53 and a one year high of $45.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.05. The stock has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 15.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.50.

Avista (NYSE:AVA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14. Avista had a return on equity of 6.93% and a net margin of 9.46%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Avista Co. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Avista Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. This is an increase from Avista’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Avista’s payout ratio is currently 83.64%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on AVA. StockNews.com lowered Avista from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Guggenheim raised Avista from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Avista currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.50.

About Avista

Avista Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates in two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

