Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Acquires 156,881 Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 40.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 548,526 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 156,881 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Archer-Daniels-Midland worth $41,370,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 607 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Strengthening Families & Communities LLC boosted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 37.3% during the 3rd quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 641 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. 77.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ADM traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $53.22. The company had a trading volume of 1,263,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,097,850. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $64.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $28.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 0.76. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 52-week low of $50.72 and a 52-week high of $87.30.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 8th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This is an increase from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 7th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is 27.86%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ADM shares. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $96.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $116.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Archer-Daniels-Midland currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.08.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

