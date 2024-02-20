Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HHH)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HHH – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 601,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,577,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Howard Hughes in the 3rd quarter worth about $5,154,000. River Road Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Howard Hughes during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,488,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in Howard Hughes during the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,973,000. Prospector Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Howard Hughes during the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,679,000. Finally, FMR LLC purchased a new stake in Howard Hughes during the 3rd quarter valued at about $168,000. 94.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Howard Hughes from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd.

Insider Buying and Selling at Howard Hughes

In other Howard Hughes news, insider James Carman sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.31, for a total transaction of $59,717.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $604,591.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Howard Hughes news, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage acquired 54,020 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $72.92 per share, for a total transaction of $3,939,138.40. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 18,525,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,350,908,336.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider James Carman sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.31, for a total transaction of $59,717.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $604,591.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 171,485 shares of company stock worth $12,575,773 and have sold 2,608 shares worth $215,112. Company insiders own 33.00% of the company’s stock.

Howard Hughes Stock Down 0.5 %

HHH traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $76.74. 27,352 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 183,077. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.18 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $81.52. Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.42 and a 52 week high of $88.00.

About Howard Hughes



Howard Hughes Holdings Inc owns, manages, and develops commercial, residential, and mixed-use properties in the United States. It operates through four segments: Operating Assets; Master Planned Communities (MPCs); Seaport; and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment owns retail, office, multi-family, hospitality, and other operating properties and investments primarily located in Houston, Texas; Columbia, Maryland; Las Vegas, Nevada; and Honolulu, Hawaii.

