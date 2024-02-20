Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Buys 11,990 Shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its position in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Free Report) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 358,618 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,990 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned about 0.15% of Principal Financial Group worth $25,846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 60.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,210,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,305,000 after buying an additional 456,455 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its position in Principal Financial Group by 185.4% during the 3rd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 4,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 2,779 shares in the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in Principal Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $976,000. Cambria Investment Management L.P. increased its position in Principal Financial Group by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 118,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,550,000 after acquiring an additional 9,261 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Principal Financial Group by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,231,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,843,000 after acquiring an additional 249,127 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.68% of the company’s stock.

Principal Financial Group Stock Performance

NYSE:PFG traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $80.48. The company had a trading volume of 149,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 997,608. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.17 and a 1-year high of $91.57. The firm has a market cap of $19.19 billion, a PE ratio of 12.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $78.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Principal Financial Group ( NYSE:PFG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.13. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.14% and a net margin of 4.56%. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.70 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 7.62 EPS for the current year.

Principal Financial Group announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, February 12th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 7.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Principal Financial Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th will be given a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 11th. This is a boost from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Principal Financial Group’s payout ratio is 109.39%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PFG. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Principal Financial Group from an “underperform” rating to an “inline” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $83.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.18.

About Principal Financial Group

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

