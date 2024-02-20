Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 317,722 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,938 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned 0.26% of Builders FirstSource worth $39,553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in Builders FirstSource by 162.8% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 193,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,115,000 after acquiring an additional 119,802 shares in the last quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource in the third quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Provence Wealth Management Group increased its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 6.2% in the third quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group now owns 2,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 10.2% in the third quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CenterBook Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource in the third quarter valued at approximately $642,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stephens lowered their price target on Builders FirstSource from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Barclays lifted their price target on Builders FirstSource from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Truist Financial lowered Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Bank of America raised Builders FirstSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $153.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Builders FirstSource has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.87.

Builders FirstSource Price Performance

Shares of Builders FirstSource stock traded down $0.77 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $183.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 185,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,173,452. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.69 and a 12-month high of $189.40. The company has a market capitalization of $22.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.60 and a beta of 2.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $170.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $144.49.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Michael Alan Farmer sold 3,318 shares of Builders FirstSource stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.64, for a total transaction of $483,233.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 60,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,834,522.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Builders FirstSource Company Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

