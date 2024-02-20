Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Grows Holdings in Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) by 88.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 340,170 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 159,973 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Sempra worth $23,142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sempra by 404.8% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 114,586 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,792,000 after buying an additional 91,885 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in Sempra by 120.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,137,090 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $77,286,000 after purchasing an additional 622,344 shares during the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd grew its position in Sempra by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 4,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its position in Sempra by 106.2% during the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 761 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its position in Sempra by 213.8% during the 3rd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 8,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 5,519 shares during the last quarter. 84.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SRE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Sempra from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $76.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. StockNews.com cut shares of Sempra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of Sempra in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.50 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Sempra from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Sempra from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.83.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 34,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.83, for a total value of $2,421,677.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2 shares in the company, valued at $141.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of SRE stock traded up $0.85 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $71.34. 326,345 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,638,137. Sempra has a 1 year low of $63.75 and a 1 year high of $79.51. The stock has a market cap of $44.89 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $73.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.70.

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: San Diego Gas & Electric Company, Southern California Gas Company, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides to San Diego and southern Orange counties; and natural gas service to San Diego County.

