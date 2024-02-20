Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Has $18.44 Million Stock Holdings in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 455,330 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,188 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Halliburton worth $18,441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Halliburton by 259.5% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 166,407 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $6,281,000 after buying an additional 120,122 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Halliburton by 70.5% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 128,001 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $4,847,000 after purchasing an additional 52,933 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Halliburton during the 1st quarter valued at $696,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Halliburton by 81.5% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,347 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 1,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Halliburton by 83.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,384 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 1,542 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.09% of the company’s stock.

HAL stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.10. 3,573,027 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,043,339. Halliburton has a 1 year low of $27.84 and a 1 year high of $43.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.12. The stock has a market cap of $31.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

Halliburton ( NYSE:HAL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The oilfield services company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. Halliburton had a net margin of 11.46% and a return on equity of 31.59%. The company had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. Halliburton’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th. This is an increase from Halliburton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.84%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Halliburton in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of Halliburton in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets lowered shares of Halliburton from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.63.

Halliburton Profile

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

