Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Has $19.72 Million Stock Holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 36.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 310,897 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 83,159 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $19,720,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in ONEOK by 275.5% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 2,091 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of ONEOK by 6.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,339 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 500.5% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 167,226 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,812,000 after acquiring an additional 139,379 shares during the period. Aviva PLC raised its stake in ONEOK by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 161,711 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,422,000 after acquiring an additional 27,697 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the 1st quarter worth about $614,000. 68.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OKE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial boosted their price target on ONEOK from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of ONEOK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of ONEOK from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of ONEOK from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ONEOK currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.91.

Insider Activity at ONEOK

In related news, Director Eduardo A. Rodriguez sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total value of $56,232.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,768,074.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ONEOK Price Performance

NYSE:OKE traded up $0.13 on Tuesday, hitting $72.12. The company had a trading volume of 764,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,970,792. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.21, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $69.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.35. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.91 and a 52 week high of $72.51.

ONEOK Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 30th were paid a $0.99 dividend. This is an increase from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 29th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.49%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.66%.

ONEOK declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, January 17th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the utilities provider to reacquire up to 4.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

Featured Stories

