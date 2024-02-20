Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Has $20.33 Million Holdings in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 181,181 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 12,128 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned 0.06% of Lennar worth $20,334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Lennar by 551.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,824,684 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $191,793,000 after acquiring an additional 1,544,432 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Lennar by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,627,870 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $185,219,000 after buying an additional 29,437 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Lennar by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,542,363 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $173,099,000 after buying an additional 6,803 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Lennar by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 838,479 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $88,134,000 after buying an additional 171,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in Lennar by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 830,482 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $93,205,000 after buying an additional 101,054 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.87% of the company’s stock.

Lennar stock traded up $1.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $151.44. 413,853 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,057,270. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 6.12 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $150.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $129.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.53. Lennar Co. has a 52-week low of $94.11 and a 52-week high of $158.36.

Lennar ( NYSE:LEN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 15th. The construction company reported $4.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $10.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.22 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 15.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.02 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Lennar Co. will post 14.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 24th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 23rd. This is an increase from Lennar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.53%.

A number of research firms have commented on LEN. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Lennar in a research note on Monday, November 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $117.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Lennar from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Lennar from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lennar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Lennar from $132.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lennar has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $140.53.

In other news, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.73, for a total value of $1,477,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 260,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,491,937.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Mark Sustana sold 37,304 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.38, for a total transaction of $5,460,559.52. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,736,427.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.73, for a total transaction of $1,477,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 260,556 shares in the company, valued at $38,491,937.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.53% of the company’s stock.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

