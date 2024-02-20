Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Has $20.94 Million Position in CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its position in CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX – Free Report) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 927,237 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,690 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned 0.58% of CNX Resources worth $20,937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in CNX Resources by 79.6% during the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,390 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in CNX Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of CNX Resources during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of CNX Resources during the third quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 30.3% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,540 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

CNX stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.77. The company had a trading volume of 452,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,919,941. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. CNX Resources Co. has a 52 week low of $14.36 and a 52 week high of $23.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.19. The stock has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.19, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.31.

CNX Resources ( NYSE:CNX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $2.59. The company had revenue of $999.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $401.62 million. CNX Resources had a return on equity of 9.00% and a net margin of 50.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CNX Resources Co. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CNX shares. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on CNX Resources from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Truist Financial raised CNX Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Mizuho raised CNX Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Bank of America raised CNX Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered CNX Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CNX Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.00.

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent natural gas and midstream company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates in two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane (CBM). It produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily for gas wholesalers.

