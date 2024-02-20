Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Has $26.63 Million Stock Holdings in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC decreased its position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 383,344 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 7,479 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned about 0.18% of Best Buy worth $26,631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BBY. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Best Buy by 32.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,885,308 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $773,724,000 after purchasing an additional 2,409,006 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the fourth quarter worth $161,121,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Best Buy by 1,079.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,330,700 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $104,154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,217,900 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the first quarter worth $99,081,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Best Buy by 1,155.7% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,054,536 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $84,584,000 after buying an additional 970,559 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Best Buy alerts:

Best Buy Stock Performance

NYSE:BBY traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $73.27. The company had a trading volume of 648,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,542,815. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.30 and a 52 week high of $85.40. The firm has a market cap of $15.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.72, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $74.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Best Buy ( NYSE:BBY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The technology retailer reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.10. Best Buy had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 49.13%. The business had revenue of $9.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

In other Best Buy news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 110,974 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $8,544,998.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 19,566,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,506,617,266. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 313,728 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.97, for a total transaction of $24,147,644.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 199,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,351,512.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 110,974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $8,544,998.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 19,566,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,506,617,266. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 686,796 shares of company stock valued at $52,374,450. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BBY shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Best Buy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on Best Buy from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 17th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Best Buy from $85.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Best Buy from $74.00 to $68.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, TheStreet cut Best Buy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.43.

View Our Latest Analysis on Best Buy

Best Buy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.