Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Has $31.38 Million Stock Holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 61.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 68,422 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 108,083 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $31,382,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC boosted its position in KLA by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 5,513 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,674,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its position in KLA by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 49,695 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $21,018,000 after acquiring an additional 7,702 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its position in KLA by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 3,724 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,806,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Thematics Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of KLA by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Thematics Asset Management now owns 56,373 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,342,000 after buying an additional 5,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KLA in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $364,000. 85.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KLAC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna downgraded KLA from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $640.00 to $675.00 in a report on Monday, January 29th. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on KLA from $670.00 to $690.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on KLA in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $550.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on KLA from $529.00 to $500.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on KLA from $670.00 to $705.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $607.50.

KLA Stock Performance

KLAC stock traded down $7.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $654.08. 417,758 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,028,552. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $594.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $530.11. KLA Co. has a 12 month low of $355.88 and a 12 month high of $677.47.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $6.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.91 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 107.56% and a net margin of 27.98%. KLA’s revenue was down 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $7.38 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 22.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KLA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 19th will be paid a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.46%.

KLA Company Profile

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

