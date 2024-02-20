Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Invests $28.09 Million in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,398,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,087,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Kenvue at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KVUE. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Kenvue in the second quarter valued at about $1,295,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Kenvue in the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kenvue in the second quarter valued at approximately $432,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kenvue in the second quarter valued at approximately $425,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kenvue in the second quarter valued at approximately $526,000. 11.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on KVUE shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Kenvue from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Kenvue in a research report on Friday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Kenvue from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Kenvue from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.92.

Kenvue Stock Performance

Shares of KVUE stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,388,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,918,164. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.83. Kenvue Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.82 and a 12-month high of $27.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. Kenvue had a net margin of 9.87% and a return on equity of 14.83%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.78 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kenvue Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 13th.

Kenvue Company Profile

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, and other products under the Tylenol, Nicorette, and Zyrtec brands.

Featured Articles

