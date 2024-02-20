Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 490,797 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 29,565 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Occidental Petroleum worth $31,843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 156,279 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $10,139,000 after purchasing an additional 12,349 shares during the last quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,665,000. Calamos Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,758,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,391,000. Finally, Mitchell Capital Management Co. grew its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 100.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 123,287 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $7,999,000 after buying an additional 61,705 shares in the last quarter. 77.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on OXY shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $74.00 target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Mizuho cut Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Raymond James dropped their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.06.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Occidental Petroleum news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 1,743,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $60.26 per share, for a total transaction of $105,040,652.24. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 243,715,804 shares in the company, valued at $14,686,314,349.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders acquired a total of 8,720,708 shares of company stock worth $505,766,000 over the last 90 days. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Occidental Petroleum Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of OXY traded down $1.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $59.33. The company had a trading volume of 4,339,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,534,471. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.64. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 1 year low of $55.12 and a 1 year high of $67.67.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.74. The business had revenue of $7.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.93 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 20.63% and a net margin of 16.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.61 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

Occidental Petroleum Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a boost from Occidental Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is presently 18.41%.

Occidental Petroleum Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, North Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

