Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Sells 12,207 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 204,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,207 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned 0.06% of Prudential Financial worth $19,407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PRU. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Prudential Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in Prudential Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Prudential Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Union Savings Bank purchased a new position in Prudential Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in Prudential Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $118.00 target price (down from $119.00) on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Prudential Financial from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at Prudential Financial

In other news, CFO Kenneth Tanji sold 23,124 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.14, for a total value of $2,431,257.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 47,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,957,876.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial Stock Up 0.6 %

PRU stock traded up $0.60 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $107.88. 272,121 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,581,069. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $38.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $104.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.00. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.37 and a 1 year high of $110.12.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.67 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $13.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.99 billion. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 14.52%. Prudential Financial’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.42 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.45 EPS for the current year.

Prudential Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.82%. This is a boost from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.73%.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, and International Businesses segments.

Further Reading

