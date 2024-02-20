Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Sells 16,800 Shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 281,874 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,800 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $23,965,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of PACCAR by 1.9% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its position in PACCAR by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 14,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PACCAR by 8.2% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 61.9% during the third quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of PACCAR by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. 65.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ PCAR traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $107.50. 321,914 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,264,430. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.49. PACCAR Inc has a one year low of $67.48 and a one year high of $108.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $99.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.96. The company has a market cap of $56.23 billion, a PE ratio of 12.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.90.

PACCAR ( NASDAQ:PCAR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $8.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.48 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 33.17%. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.76 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that PACCAR Inc will post 8.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a Special dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were given a $3.20 dividend. This is a boost from PACCAR’s previous Special dividend of $0.89. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.31%.

In other news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.15, for a total value of $212,300.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,726 shares in the company, valued at $607,814.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other PACCAR news, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 32,797 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.08, for a total value of $3,479,105.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 103,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,984,265.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 2,000 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.15, for a total transaction of $212,300.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $607,814.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 153,496 shares of company stock valued at $15,834,812. Corporate insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PCAR. Evercore ISI raised their target price on PACCAR from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on PACCAR from $93.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Bank of America upgraded shares of PACCAR from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $84.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Friday, January 19th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of PACCAR from $90.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of PACCAR from $91.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PACCAR currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.13.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

