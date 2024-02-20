Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Sells 49,425 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 5.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 858,075 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 49,425 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of HP worth $22,053,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HPQ. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in HP by 114,461.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,538,630 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $310,043,000 after acquiring an additional 11,528,558 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of HP during the 4th quarter worth approximately $151,025,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in HP by 660.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,759,268 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $115,447,000 after purchasing an additional 3,264,645 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in HP in the 2nd quarter valued at $91,249,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in HP by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,639,525 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $393,364,000 after purchasing an additional 2,686,976 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.04% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at HP

In related news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 38,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total transaction of $1,130,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 888,911 shares in the company, valued at $26,445,102.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other HP news, insider Alex Cho sold 45,758 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total value of $1,337,963.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $643,367.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Enrique Lores sold 38,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total value of $1,130,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 888,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,445,102.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of HP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Edward Jones upgraded shares of HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. HSBC upgraded shares of HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of HP from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of HP from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.30.

HP Price Performance

HPQ traded up $0.06 on Tuesday, hitting $28.64. The company had a trading volume of 1,614,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,687,366. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.82. The stock has a market cap of $28.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.04. HP Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.22 and a 1-year high of $33.90.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer maker reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90. HP had a negative return on equity of 138.83% and a net margin of 6.13%. The firm had revenue of $13.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

HP Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be paid a $0.2756 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 12th. HP’s payout ratio is 33.43%.

HP Company Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

