Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Sells 5,417 Shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Free Report) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 124,763 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,417 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Chart Industries were worth $21,100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GTLS. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 32.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 70.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 85,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,709,000 after purchasing an additional 35,500 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,484 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 31,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,401,000 after purchasing an additional 2,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,883,000 after purchasing an additional 10,664 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chart Industries

In related news, Director Linda S. Harty purchased 500 shares of Chart Industries stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $134.44 per share, for a total transaction of $67,220.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $982,756.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Chart Industries news, Director Andrew R. Cichocki bought 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $126.88 per share, for a total transaction of $50,752.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,337.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Linda S. Harty bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $134.44 per share, for a total transaction of $67,220.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $982,756.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Chart Industries Stock Down 3.2 %

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NYSE:GTLS traded down $4.29 on Tuesday, reaching $127.83. 138,978 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 674,252. The company has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -86.88, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.44 and a 12 month high of $184.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $143.00.

Several equities analysts recently commented on GTLS shares. Raymond James raised shares of Chart Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $167.00 to $149.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $224.00 price target on shares of Chart Industries in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Chart Industries in a report on Friday, January 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $136.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.50.

About Chart Industries

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered cryogenic equipment for the industrial gas and clean energy markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing.

