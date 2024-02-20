Brokerages Set Prime Medicine, Inc. (NYSE:PRME) Price Target at $18.14

Shares of Prime Medicine, Inc. (NYSE:PRME – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.14.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on PRME shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Prime Medicine from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Citigroup started coverage on Prime Medicine in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Prime Medicine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th.

Shares of PRME stock opened at $8.46 on Thursday. Prime Medicine has a 52-week low of $5.54 and a 52-week high of $19.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $823.33 million, a PE ratio of -4.19 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.91.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Prime Medicine by 206.8% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,485 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Prime Medicine by 293.1% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 2,436 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Prime Medicine by 506.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 2,989 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Prime Medicine by 47.7% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,543 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Prime Medicine by 15.8% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 8,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.41% of the company’s stock.

Prime Medicine, Inc, a biotechnology company, delivers genetic therapies to address diseases by deploying gene editing technology. The company offers Prime Editors with a Prime Editor protein, comprising a fusion between a Cas protein and a reverse transcriptase enzyme; and a pegRNA, which targets the Prime Editor to a specific genomic location and provides a template for making the desired edit to the target DNA sequence.

