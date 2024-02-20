Brokerages Set Tenaya Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNYA) Target Price at $15.80

Shares of Tenaya Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNYA – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.80.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TNYA. Leerink Partnrs reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Tenaya Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Tenaya Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock.

In related news, insider Timothy Hoey sold 4,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.86, for a total transaction of $27,430.66. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 242,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,422,309.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, insider Timothy Hoey sold 4,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.86, for a total transaction of $27,430.66. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 242,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,422,309.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Faraz Ali sold 6,358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.86, for a total transaction of $37,257.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 113,079 shares in the company, valued at $662,642.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 33.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in Tenaya Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $59,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tenaya Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tenaya Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $65,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Tenaya Therapeutics by 62.2% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 12,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 4,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Tenaya Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. 70.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tenaya Therapeutics stock opened at $6.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $430.46 million, a PE ratio of -3.36 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.76 and a 200-day moving average of $3.09. Tenaya Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.66 and a twelve month high of $8.09.

Tenaya Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and delivers therapies for heart disease in the United States. It develops its products through cellular regeneration, gene therapy, and precision medicine platforms. The company is developing TN-201, a gene therapy for myosin binding protein C3-associated hypertrophic cardiomyopathy; TN-301, a small molecule for heart failure with preserved ejection fraction; and TN-401, a gene therapy for plakophilin 2-associated arrhythmogenic right ventricular cardiomyopathy.

