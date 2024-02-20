Brokerages Set Trisura Group Ltd. (TSE:TSU) Target Price at C$55.63

Shares of Trisura Group Ltd. (TSE:TSU – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$55.63.
Several analysts have recently commented on TSU shares. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Trisura Group from C$54.00 to C$56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Cormark increased their price objective on Trisura Group from C$51.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on Trisura Group from C$64.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Trisura Group from C$40.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on Trisura Group from C$50.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th.
Shares of TSE TSU opened at C$42.18 on Tuesday. Trisura Group has a 1-year low of C$29.05 and a 1-year high of C$42.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$35.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$33.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.67, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 281.20 and a beta of 0.80.
Trisura Group Ltd., a specialty insurance company, operates in the surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Trisura Canada and Trisura the United States segments. It also offers risk solutions, fronting, and insurance products, as well as provides business underwriting services.
