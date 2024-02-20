Brokerages Set Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) PT at $81.89

Shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $81.89.

Several research firms recently weighed in on VOYA. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Voya Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of Voya Financial in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $84.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Voya Financial Price Performance

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 73.0% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 32,836 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,179,000 after buying an additional 13,861 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,960 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 41.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,368 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 28,056 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after buying an additional 4,469 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Voya Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VOYA opened at $69.32 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.12. The stock has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a PE ratio of 12.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.08. Voya Financial has a 1-year low of $62.79 and a 1-year high of $77.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Voya Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Voya Financial’s payout ratio is 29.47%.

Voya Financial Company Profile

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. Its Wealth Solutions segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

Further Reading

