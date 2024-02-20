Brokers Set Expectations for Informatica Inc.’s FY2025 Earnings (NYSE:INFA)

Informatica Inc. (NYSE:INFA – Free Report) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson issued their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Informatica in a report issued on Thursday, February 15th. DA Davidson analyst G. Luria anticipates that the technology company will earn $0.68 per share for the year. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Informatica’s current full-year earnings is $0.62 per share.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on INFA. Scotiabank upped their target price on Informatica from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Informatica from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $26.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday. UBS Group boosted their price target on Informatica from $27.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Informatica from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Informatica from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Informatica currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.63.

NYSE INFA traded down $2.57 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $31.52. The stock had a trading volume of 1,163,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,218,329. The firm has a market cap of $9.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.65, a P/E/G ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 1.05. Informatica has a 52-week low of $13.29 and a 52-week high of $36.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Informatica in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in Informatica in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Informatica in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Informatica in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Informatica in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. 38.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Ansa Sekharan sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.39, for a total transaction of $1,369,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 498,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,647,560.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Ansa Sekharan sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.39, for a total value of $1,369,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 498,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,647,560.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Amit Walia sold 85,996 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.14, for a total value of $2,935,903.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,537,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,647,149.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 53.90% of the company’s stock.

Informatica Inc develops an artificial intelligence-powered platform that connects, manages, and unifies data across multi-cloud, hybrid systems at enterprise scale in the United States. The company's platform includes a suite of interoperable data management products, including data integration products to ingest, transform, and integrate data; API and application integration products that enable users to create and manage APIs and integration processes for app-to-app synchronization, business process orchestration, B2B partner management, application development, and API management; data quality products to profile, cleanse, standardize, and enrich data to deliver accurate, complete, and consistent data; and master data management products to create an authoritative single source of truth of business-critical data.

