Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) EVP John G. Buelow Sells 2,426 Shares of Stock

Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Get Free Report) EVP John G. Buelow sold 2,426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.12, for a total value of $211,353.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,237,016.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Brunswick Trading Down 1.9 %
NYSE BC opened at $86.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.65. The company has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a PE ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Brunswick Co. has a 12 month low of $66.47 and a 12 month high of $99.68.
Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Brunswick had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 29.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.99 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Brunswick Co. will post 7.44 EPS for the current year.
Brunswick Increases Dividend
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brunswick
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 62,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,061,000 after acquiring an additional 8,848 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 47.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 308,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,802,000 after acquiring an additional 99,789 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 32,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,099,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 59.9% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,000 after acquiring an additional 2,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 103.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 85,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,275,000 after acquiring an additional 43,526 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.44% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities analysts have commented on BC shares. Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on Brunswick from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Brunswick from $88.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Brunswick from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Brunswick from $84.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Brunswick from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.09.
View Our Latest Report on Brunswick
Brunswick Company Profile
Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Propulsion, Parts & Accessories, and Boat. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.
