Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) EVP John G. Buelow Sells 2,426 Shares of Stock

Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Get Free Report) EVP John G. Buelow sold 2,426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.12, for a total value of $211,353.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,237,016.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Brunswick Trading Down 1.9 %

NYSE BC opened at $86.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.65. The company has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a PE ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Brunswick Co. has a 12 month low of $66.47 and a 12 month high of $99.68.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Brunswick had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 29.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.99 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Brunswick Co. will post 7.44 EPS for the current year.

Brunswick Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brunswick

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 23rd. This is an increase from Brunswick’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.89%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 62,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,061,000 after acquiring an additional 8,848 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 47.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 308,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,802,000 after acquiring an additional 99,789 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 32,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,099,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 59.9% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,000 after acquiring an additional 2,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 103.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 85,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,275,000 after acquiring an additional 43,526 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on BC shares. Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on Brunswick from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Brunswick from $88.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Brunswick from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Brunswick from $84.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Brunswick from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.09.

Brunswick Company Profile

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Propulsion, Parts & Accessories, and Boat. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

Further Reading

