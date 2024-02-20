Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) EVP John G. Buelow Sells 2,426 Shares

Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Get Free Report) EVP John G. Buelow sold 2,426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.12, for a total value of $211,353.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,237,016.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Brunswick Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE BC opened at $86.42 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.43. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $89.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.65. Brunswick Co. has a fifty-two week low of $66.47 and a fifty-two week high of $99.68. The company has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 1.55.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.21). Brunswick had a return on equity of 29.78% and a net margin of 6.57%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.99 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Brunswick Co. will post 7.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Brunswick Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. This is an increase from Brunswick’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 23rd. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.89%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on BC shares. Roth Mkm upped their price objective on Brunswick from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Brunswick from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Brunswick from $84.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Brunswick from $88.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Brunswick from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.09.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brunswick

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BC. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Brunswick by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,426,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,843,000 after purchasing an additional 46,519 shares during the period. Cantillon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Brunswick by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 4,409,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,033,000 after acquiring an additional 263,477 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Brunswick by 140.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,435,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,393,000 after acquiring an additional 2,006,578 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Brunswick by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,121,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,612,000 after acquiring an additional 53,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Brunswick by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,972,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,794,000 after acquiring an additional 9,465 shares in the last quarter. 94.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brunswick Company Profile

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Propulsion, Parts & Accessories, and Boat. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

