Cabot Co. (CBT) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 22nd

Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 12th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.40 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Friday, March 8th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd.

Cabot has raised its dividend payment by an average of 3.9% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Cabot has a payout ratio of 21.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Cabot to earn $7.37 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.7%.

Get Cabot alerts:

Cabot Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CBT traded down $0.99 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $80.72. 19,958 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 325,280. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $78.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.81. Cabot has a 52 week low of $63.73 and a 52 week high of $86.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CBT shares. UBS Group downgraded Cabot from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $90.00 to $87.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. StockNews.com lowered Cabot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CBT

Insider Transactions at Cabot

In other Cabot news, EVP Jeff Ji Zhu sold 55,233 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.91, for a total value of $4,413,669.03. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 97,201 shares in the company, valued at $7,767,331.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.07% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CBT. Mariner LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cabot by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 3,433 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Cabot by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,418 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Cabot by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,797 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cabot by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,857 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Snowden Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cabot by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,323 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

Cabot Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. The company operates through two segments, Reinforcement Materials and Performance Chemicals. It offers reinforcing carbons that are used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cabot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.