Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) Receives $64.08 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $64.08.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $75.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Caesars Entertainment by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 87,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,112,000 after acquiring an additional 2,585 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Caesars Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth about $1,947,000. Townsquare Capital LLC increased its position in Caesars Entertainment by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 5,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the period. NFJ Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Caesars Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth about $1,909,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Caesars Entertainment by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,138,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,382,000 after acquiring an additional 86,883 shares during the period. 91.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Caesars Entertainment stock opened at $42.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.17 billion, a PE ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 2.85. Caesars Entertainment has a twelve month low of $38.33 and a twelve month high of $60.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.31 and a 200-day moving average of $46.77.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company owns, leases, or manages domestic properties in 16 states with slot machines, video lottery terminals and e-tables, and hotel rooms, as well as table games, including poker. It also operates and conducts sports wagering across 28 jurisdictions in North America, including mobile for sports betting and regulated online real money gaming in six jurisdictions in North America; retail and online gaming and sports betting; and other games, such as keno.

