Caffyns (LON:CFYN) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $405.00

Caffyns plc (LON:CFYN – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 405 ($5.10) and last traded at GBX 405 ($5.10), with a volume of 150 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 450 ($5.67).

Caffyns Stock Down 10.0 %

The stock has a market capitalization of £11.10 million, a P/E ratio of 861.70 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 500.60 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 524.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.56.

Caffyns Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 14th were paid a GBX 5 ($0.06) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. Caffyns’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4,255.32%.

In related news, insider Simon G. M. Caffyn bought 1,211 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 306 ($3.85) per share, with a total value of £3,705.66 ($4,665.90). Insiders own 60.92% of the company’s stock.

Caffyns plc operates as a motor vehicle retailer in the south-east of the United Kingdom. The company offers a range of new and used cars; and sells tires, oil, parts, and accessories, as well as provides aftersales, maintenance, and other services. It provides products of various brands, such as Audi, CUPRA, Lotus, MG, SEAT, Skoda, Vauxhall, Volkswagen and Volvo.

