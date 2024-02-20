Calian Group (TSE:CGY) Price Target Raised to C$75.00 at CIBC

Calian Group (TSE:CGY – Free Report) had its price objective increased by CIBC from C$67.00 to C$75.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Calian Group from C$65.00 to C$72.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Desjardins raised their target price on shares of Calian Group from C$78.00 to C$86.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday.

Calian Group Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of TSE:CGY opened at C$59.61 on Friday. Calian Group has a 52-week low of C$46.27 and a 52-week high of C$66.13. The company has a market capitalization of C$703.99 million, a P/E ratio of 37.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$56.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$53.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.77, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Calian Group (TSE:CGY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 27th. The company reported C$1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.98 by C$0.09. The firm had revenue of C$175.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$172.30 million. Calian Group had a net margin of 2.87% and a return on equity of 5.96%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Calian Group will post 4.691343 earnings per share for the current year.

Calian Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. Calian Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.57%.

Insider Activity at Calian Group

In related news, Director Young Park sold 3,148 shares of Calian Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$56.46, for a total value of C$177,736.08. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Calian Group Company Profile

Calian Group Ltd. provides business services and solutions in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segment: Advanced Technologies, Health, Learning, and IT and Cyber Solutions (ITCS). The company offers systems engineering, software development, integration design, embedded design, operational management and lifecycle support, modelling and simulation-enabled design, and research & development solutions and services; environmental and radiation protection, decommissioning and waste management, regulatory affairs and licensing, and emergency preparedness and training services; and sophisticated communication systems for the satellite industry, such as antennas, RF systems, decimator RF spectrum analyzers, in-orbit test systems, software defined solutions, operations and teleport services, transmitters, receivers, and modems.

Further Reading

