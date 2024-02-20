Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) Announces Earnings Results

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. Camtek had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 25.75%. The company had revenue of $88.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Camtek updated its Q1 2024 guidance to EPS.

Camtek Stock Up 3.6 %

Shares of CAMT stock opened at $87.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.44. Camtek has a one year low of $24.81 and a one year high of $89.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $73.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 7.03 and a quick ratio of 6.23.

Get Camtek alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CAMT. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Camtek in the second quarter worth $38,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Camtek during the first quarter worth $62,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in Camtek by 116.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,032 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,629 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in Camtek during the fourth quarter worth $93,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Camtek by 66.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,967 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,990 shares in the last quarter. 30.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Camtek from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Camtek from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. B. Riley raised Camtek from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Barclays raised Camtek from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.14.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Camtek

About Camtek

(Get Free Report)

Camtek Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells inspection and metrology equipment for the advanced interconnect packaging, memory, complementary metal oxide semiconductor image sensors, micro-electro mechanical systems, radio frequency, and other segments of the semiconductor industry.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Camtek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camtek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.