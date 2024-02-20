Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) Shares Gap Down to $87.77

Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $87.77, but opened at $84.00. Camtek shares last traded at $83.53, with a volume of 254,528 shares traded.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Camtek from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Camtek from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Barclays upgraded Camtek from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $82.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, B. Riley upgraded Camtek from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Camtek presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.14.

The company has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 51.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 7.03, a quick ratio of 6.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.03.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.04. Camtek had a net margin of 25.75% and a return on equity of 19.08%. The firm had revenue of $88.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Camtek Ltd. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Camtek in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Camtek by 574.2% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 445 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas lifted its stake in shares of Camtek by 1,436.2% in the fourth quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 722 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Camtek during the first quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in Camtek by 116.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,032 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 1,629 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.02% of the company’s stock.

Camtek Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells inspection and metrology equipment for the advanced interconnect packaging, memory, complementary metal oxide semiconductor image sensors, micro-electro mechanical systems, radio frequency, and other segments of the semiconductor industry.

