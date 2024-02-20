Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) Shares Up 3.9%

Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS – Get Free Report) was up 3.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $13.69 and last traded at $13.58. Approximately 851,492 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 1,700,396 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.07.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GOOS. Barclays increased their price target on Canada Goose from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Canada Goose from $18.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Evercore ISI began coverage on Canada Goose in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “inline” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Finally, Evercore raised their price objective on Canada Goose from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.60.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.96.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Canada Goose by 2.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Canada Goose by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Canada Goose by 44.3% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of Canada Goose by 6.8% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 23,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Canada Goose by 12.2% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 13,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519 shares during the last quarter. 50.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canada Goose Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other.

