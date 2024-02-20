Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) Trading 3.9% Higher

Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS – Get Free Report) shot up 3.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $13.69 and last traded at $13.58. 851,492 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 50% from the average session volume of 1,700,396 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.07.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on GOOS. Barclays raised their price objective on Canada Goose from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Canada Goose from $18.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Evercore ISI began coverage on Canada Goose in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Finally, Evercore raised their target price on Canada Goose from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.60.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GOOS. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Canada Goose by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 45,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Canada Goose by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,786,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,172,000 after purchasing an additional 56,527 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canada Goose in the fourth quarter valued at about $486,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Canada Goose in the fourth quarter valued at about $286,000. Finally, Patient Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Canada Goose by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Patient Capital Management LLC now owns 3,842,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,537,000 after purchasing an additional 529,177 shares during the last quarter. 50.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Canada Goose Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other.
