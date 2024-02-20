Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) Lifted to Outperform at Scotiabank

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CM) was upgraded by analysts at Scotiabank from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a C$67.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of C$62.00. Scotiabank’s price target points to a potential upside of 6.48% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on CM. National Bankshares raised Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from C$62.00 to C$71.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$65.00 to C$67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Desjardins boosted their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$62.00 to C$64.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. TD Securities upped their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$54.00 to C$56.00 in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$66.00 to C$63.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$63.26.

Shares of TSE CM traded up C$0.99 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$62.92. The stock had a trading volume of 1,333,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,853,521. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$61.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$56.33. The firm has a market cap of C$58.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 31.58 and a beta of 1.09. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 1 year low of C$47.44 and a 1 year high of C$64.43.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported C$1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.58 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$5.86 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 23.44% and a return on equity of 9.72%. Equities research analysts predict that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 6.6411379 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce news, Senior Officer Christina Charlotte Kramer sold 15,446 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$57.19, for a total transaction of C$883,356.74. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

