Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) is Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s 10th Largest Position

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) by 43.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,640,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,305,000 shares during the quarter. Canadian Natural Resources comprises about 2.2% of Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned 0.71% of Canadian Natural Resources worth $494,262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 30.3% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,128 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $814,000 after acquiring an additional 3,055 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources in the first quarter worth $403,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 26.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,727 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,036,000 after buying an additional 3,448 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 31.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 896,093 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $55,540,000 after buying an additional 214,665 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 2.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,432 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. 73.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Canadian Natural Resources Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CNQ traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $63.09. 1,413,468 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,048,562. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 52 week low of $48.81 and a 52 week high of $68.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $67.70 billion, a PE ratio of 13.23 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $63.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.89.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CNQ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $101.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.00.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

See Also

