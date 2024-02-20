Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC.A) PT Lowered to C$160.00

Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC.A – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Desjardins from C$170.00 to C$160.00 in a report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Desjardins currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Canadian Tire from C$205.00 to C$199.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian Tire from C$180.00 to C$170.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian Tire from C$153.00 to C$150.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Canadian Tire from C$185.00 to C$160.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their price target on shares of Canadian Tire from C$166.00 to C$152.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canadian Tire currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$164.67.

Get Canadian Tire alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Canadian Tire

Canadian Tire Stock Down 0.3 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

Canadian Tire stock opened at C$140.01 on Friday. Canadian Tire has a 1-year low of C$128.88 and a 1-year high of C$189.82. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 171.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$142.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$146.08.

In other Canadian Tire news, Director Cathryn Elizabeth Cranston acquired 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$143.69 per share, for a total transaction of C$50,291.50. Corporate insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

About Canadian Tire

(Get Free Report)

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails general merchandise, apparel, footwear, sporting equipment, gasoline, sporting goods and active wear, and workwear under the Canadian Tire, SportChek, Sports Experts, National Sports, Pro Hockey Life, Atmosphere, Mark's, PartSource, Gas+, and Helly Hansen banners.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Tire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Tire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.