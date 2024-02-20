Capricorn Energy (LON:CNE) Hits New 52-Week Low at $111.80

Capricorn Energy PLC (LON:CNE – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 111.80 ($1.41) and last traded at GBX 111.80 ($1.41), with a volume of 230701 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 117.60 ($1.48).

Capricorn Energy Trading Down 4.9 %

The company has a market capitalization of £103.93 million, a P/E ratio of -104.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 147.89 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 159.79. The company has a quick ratio of 6.29, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.12.

Capricorn Energy Company Profile

Capricorn Energy PLC, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of oil and gas. It holds a portfolio of exploration, development, and production assets in the United Kingdom, Israel, Egypt, Mauritania, Mexico, and Suriname. The company was formerly known as Cairn Energy PLC and changed its name to Capricorn Energy PLC in December 2021.

