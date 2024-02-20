Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday morning.

CARA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler reissued a neutral rating on shares of Cara Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Cara Therapeutics from $7.00 to $2.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Cara Therapeutics from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cara Therapeutics has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.79.

Get Cara Therapeutics alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on CARA

Cara Therapeutics Stock Up 5.2 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cara Therapeutics

Shares of NASDAQ CARA opened at $0.63 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.67 and its 200-day moving average is $1.39. The stock has a market cap of $34.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 0.59. Cara Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.50 and a twelve month high of $10.83.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CARA. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd increased its stake in Cara Therapeutics by 904.2% in the 3rd quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 848,845 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after buying an additional 764,315 shares during the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cara Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in Cara Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Cara Therapeutics by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 67,954 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 18,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Cara Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. 68.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cara Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cara Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutics treatment of pruritus in the United States. The company's lead product is KORSUVA (difelikefalin) injection for the treatment of moderate-to-severe pruritus associated with chronic kidney disease (CKD) in adults undergoing hemodialysis.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cara Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cara Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.