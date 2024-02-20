Cardiff Park Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 500 iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Cardiff Park Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $374,403,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $223,373,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 107.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,544,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,537,000 after purchasing an additional 2,354,312 shares during the period. Adviser Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 66,732.0% in the 3rd quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 1,794,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,791,755 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 87.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,616,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,688,344 shares during the period. 92.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares MBS ETF Stock Performance

iShares MBS ETF stock traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $91.94. 628,018 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,414,782. iShares MBS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $85.28 and a fifty-two week high of $96.07. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.81.

iShares MBS ETF Announces Dividend

iShares MBS ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.2968 per share. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

