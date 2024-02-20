Cardiff Park Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Cardiff Park Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 76.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,218 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,970 shares during the quarter. Cardiff Park Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 92.3% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 23,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 11,144 shares during the period. Retirement Income Solutions Inc lifted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 4,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 2,299 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 604.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 7,347 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 111.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 84,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,022,000 after acquiring an additional 44,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 121.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 6,132 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHA traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $46.78. 335,390 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,506,209. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.30 and its 200 day moving average is $43.51. The stock has a market cap of $16.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.17. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $38.05 and a 1-year high of $48.17.

About Schwab US Small-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

