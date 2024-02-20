Cardiff Park Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF)

Cardiff Park Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,075 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,576 shares during the period. Cardiff Park Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust were worth $625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CEF. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 62.6% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 254,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,409,000 after acquiring an additional 98,044 shares during the last quarter. Kellett Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 11.5% during the third quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. now owns 105,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after acquiring an additional 10,946 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 2.8% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 734,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,724,000 after acquiring an additional 20,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Bridge Advisors lifted its position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 7.8% during the third quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 44,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter.

Get Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust alerts:

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN CEF traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.61. The company had a trading volume of 231,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 425,948. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust has a 1 year low of $16.59 and a 1 year high of $20.12.

About Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust

Sprott Physical Gold & Silver Trust operates as a closed-ended investment fund/investment trust. The company was founded on October 26, 2017 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.