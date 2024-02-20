Cardiff Park Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA)

Cardiff Park Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA – Free Report) by 23.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,442 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,800 shares during the period. Cardiff Park Advisors LLC’s holdings in Global X Uranium ETF were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in URA. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Global X Uranium ETF by 120.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 45,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Choate Investment Advisors increased its position in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 7,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Global X Uranium ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 80,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. bought a new position in Global X Uranium ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000.

Global X Uranium ETF Stock Performance

Global X Uranium ETF stock traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,438,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,942,703. Global X Uranium ETF has a one year low of $18.31 and a one year high of $32.60. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.47 and a 200-day moving average of $27.16.

About Global X Uranium ETF

The Global X Uranium ETF (URA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of companies involved in uranium mining and the production of nuclear components. URA was launched on Nov 4, 2010 and is managed by Global X.

